In an effort to intensify the battle against misinformation and advance media credibility and trust, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has promised to assist UNESCO in the establishment of its International Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute in Nigeria.

The Minister made the commitment during a courtesy call at Radio House in Abuja with Mrs. Hajo Sani, the Permanent Delegate and Ambassador of Nigeria to UNESCO.

According to him, the decision to establish the Institute in Nigeria is a big win the country.

He assured that the Federal Government will do and provide everything needed to ensure the institute takes off, noting that the government will speed up efforts to ensure the institute is established in Nigeria.

The decision to establish the International Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute was part of the UNESCO Global Media and Information Week resolutions passed last year in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Mrs Sani stated during her courtesy visit to the Minister, “the declaration and, in particular, the process of establishing the institute has been a subject that requires concrete, concise, and effective follow-up action from all stakeholders, particularly the Federal Ministry of Information.”

She noted UNESCO’s support for the development of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) for all in order to equip individuals with the ability to think critically and click carefully in the changing information, digital, and communication environments.

Mrs Sani thanked the Minister and welcomed his help in ensuring that UNESCO receives the required support from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation in order to achieve both Nigeria’s and the UN body’s ambitious goals.