The federal government has expressed its commitment to improving access to clean and safe water in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources Adamu Suleiman commissioned a number of projects at the water research institute in Kaduna state to improve research in the water sector.

The institute provides training for various sector stakeholders on short courses and formulates the programmes of work in the water resources field in the country.

The projects commissioned includes, construction of a multipurpose hall, a hostel for the students and a made in Nigeria drilling rig.

The projects were completed as part of Federal Government’s efforts to improve learning and research facilities and also access to clean and safe water.

The minister says efforts to convert the water resource institute to a full fledged university are yielding positive results.

He added that the projects are a testament of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing the needed infrastructure for conducive study at the institute.