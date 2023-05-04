A Coalition of North Eastern Youth Support Groups for All Progressives Congress has advised critical stakeholders in the party to shun sentiment and work for the emergence of competent and credible Senate President that would help president-elect take the nation to the promised land.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, the convener of the groups Barrister Yakubu Bello called on the APC national leadership to carry along the Northwest region considering the huge votes given the president-elect.

He added that decision of the party will be final if the post is not zoned to northwest where senator Barau Jibril hail from described him as a party man that believe in supremacy of the party.