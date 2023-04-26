As the race to the occupy the presidency seat of the 10th Senate intensifies, a group known as the All-Progressives Congress South West Coalition has thrown its weight behind the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa.

In a press conference today, executive members of the group expressed their solidarity for the Niger-born Senator.

According to the coordinator of the group, Ade Ifeshile, senator Sani Musa is an embodiment of loyalty, integrity and competence.

He urged all elected senators on the platform of the APC to support the aspiration of Senator Musa as Senate President.

Tinubu is a great Nigerian, i am qualified for Senate Presidency- Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi state and senator elect for Ebonyi south David Umahi says he is qualified and has what it takes to become the President of the 10th senate.

He was speaking earlier on TVC’s This morning where he called for the support of the president elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He appealed to the All Progressives Congress to zone senate presidency to the South East.

The Governor disclosed that he is eminently qualified to be the President of the Senate in the Tenth National Assembly.

Governor Umahi joins the list of high ranking senators eyeing the coveted sit of the senate presidency which is usually the preserve of long serving and leading members of the red chambers.

The governor also advised Igbo’s living in Lagos state to respect the laws of the land and live amicably with the indigenes in the state for peace and development.

He urged Igbos to see Lagos as a land that has blessed them which in turn deserves their respect for being a land of blessing for them.

Governor Umahi who is widely respected and acclaimed for his Infrastructure footprint in Ebonyi State through the course of his two terms in office as governor which will be concluded on the 29th of May also expressed his belief that the President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a friend to the Igbos.

He listed people like a former Director General of the Debt Management Office, Mr Ben Akabueze, who is now in charge of National Planning as a typical example of the lack of tribal bent in the decisions he has taken overtime of promoting excellence irrespective of where it is coming from.