Research has shown that there is a gender gap in the technology space and in addressing this issue, the Women’s Technology Empowerment center has stepped in to bridge this gap by training young girls to become Tech experts.

They say training young girls will go a long way in enabling a world where women and girls will become technology leaders and thrive in this space.

For the past 15 years, a total of about 600 girls between the ages of 13 to 17 have been trained by the Women’s Technology Empowerment Center to explore the Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEM) Space.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, women make up on average just 22% of the total number of Engineering and Technology university graduates each year. This survey is worrisome.

The 2023 edition of this training lasted for two weeks and now is the time for the girls to showcase what they have learnt so far.

Nneka Okoro, is 15-year-old. She says she had no interest in tech, but now she created automated pump with the skills acquired from this training. She reveals the project was daunting

17-year-old, Adepegba Idiat, disclosed how she has found a way of mixing tech to her dream career of fashion and Acting. She explains how this program has been helpful

Other students also displayed some of their art works revealing their thoughts

The proprietor of this initiative says all hands must be deck to ensure a society where women will be represented in the tech space.

With women and girls still being under represented in the tech industry, this initiative aims at educating young girls on what the future holds for them in the tech world.