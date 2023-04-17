A group of retired military officers are advocating for more use of technology in combating crime in the country.

The Alumini Association of the National Defence College, under the leadership of Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi retired, says the the security challenges continue to prompt more deployment of troops sometimes wearing them thin.

Ahead of a forum on the application of technology in enhancing peace and security, Air Commodore Abdullahi says the use of technology is the way to go.