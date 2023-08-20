The Nigeria Medical Association is pointing the spotlight at the operations of private medical facilities in Gombe State.

Experts at the association’s general meeting identify the crucial role that private hospitals play but emphasize strict enforcement of standards and regulations.

More than any other single event, the Covid-19 pandemic exposed the frailty of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The challenges have been compounded by the mass departure of health workers seeking greener pastures.

The Gombe State branch of the Nigeria medical association in its annual general meeting is looking at how private medical facilities can better support the healthcare system.

Experts looked at different angles to solve the problem.

The consensus is that universal healthcare insurance and improved funding are the starting point.

Private hospitals and other medical facilities have been rapidly springing up.

Some would say to fill a gap, while others would argue that these profit-oriented healthcare providers are only out to exploit opportunities.

The solution proffered is stricter enforcement of regulations.