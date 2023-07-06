The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib has appealed for more synergy between the agency and traditional rulers in the South-West to ensure immunisation of every child in their communities.

Shuaib spoke at the Quarterly Review meeting of the South-West Traditional Leaders’ Committee Delivery in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The primary objective of this meeting is to promote effective primary healthcare delivery in the South-West and Nigeria as a whole.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib emphasised the importance of immunisation, as an effective tool in reducing child mortality.

Advertisement

Shuaib expressed disappointment at the low numbers recorded across the region, saying about 189,310 children have not been vaccinated across the South-West region.

The Acting Governor of the State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, expressed the commitment of the state to partnering the agency for the benefit of the people.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who chaired the occasion, called on other traditional rulers in the South-West to mobilise their subjects for immunisation.

The agency seeks continuous efforts until complete eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases is achieved in the country.