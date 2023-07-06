The Ondo State government has designed the 2023 Investment Summit to focus on blue economy, energy, gas, tourism, and agriculture in order to strengthen its investment capability.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the chairman of the summit, who is also the state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, said that the state is targeting investors who would explore the untapped natural resources in the state.

He explained that the deep seaport, which the state has got the license to build and operate, is one of the major sectors the state is yearning to engage investors who would partner with the state to build.

The summit tagged: “Develop Ondo 2.0,” which would be declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would assemble captains of industry at The Dome, Alagbaka, Akure, to interface on the theme: “Developing Possibilities” from July 24 to July 26, 2023.

Mr Obe explained that the focus of the state is to attract Investment into the state that would complement the existing ones and also help build the local cottage industries as well as mop up the unemployment market.