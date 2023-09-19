Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu has directed the state ministry of Heritage and Eco-tourism to hold this year’s tourism day at Mambilla Plateau in Sar’dauna Local Government Area.

He hoped to use this medium to woo foreign investors to the state by showcasing the vast tourism potentials of the State to the world.

Commissioner for Eco-tourism, Joseph Nagombe disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that Nigeria is ranked 164th tourism centre in the world while in west Africa, the country is ranked number 8.

In 2020, Nigeria generated around 321.00 million US dollars from the tourism sector which is low when compared to the vast tourism potential that lie untapped across the country.

The Taraba State government says it is prepared to take advantage of tourism attraction in its domain. It wants to use the 2023 world tourism day to showcase its potentials with a view to attract both local and international investors.

The Commissioner for Eco-tourism and Heritage, Joseph Nagombe, stresses that the State has the highest tourist attraction sites in Nigeria.

The Commissioner assured of safety of lives during the celebration as security will be briefed up.

Some stakeholders on tourism spoke on likely advantage the state will gain from tourism and commended Governor Kefas Agbu for giving attention to the sector.

The Mambilla Plateau has an average elevation of about 1,600 metres (5,249 ft) above sea level, making it the highest plateau in Nigeria.

Gang or Chappal Waddi has a height of 2,419 metres (7,936 ft) above sea level. It is the highest mountain in Nigeria and is located at Mambilla Plateau in Taraba state.