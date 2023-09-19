The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had rescued two male adults from a fire outbreak which happened at Victory Bay, Ikota Housing Estate, Ajah, Lagos on Tuesday 19th September, 2023.

Emergency alert was received at 04:10 hours, Tuesday. The incident involved a shanty storey building consisting of 4 rooms on each floor within the precinct of the estate.

On arrival of the Lekki Phase II Fire crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the victims were rescued alive with varying degrees of burns with the support of communal sympathizers.

The victims were attended to by the Lagos State Ambulance Service before taken to hospital for further treatment to bring Fire fighting operations to conclusion.