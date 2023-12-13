A professor of Law at the University of Lagos, Yemi Oke says the narrative must change for Nigerians to have confidence in the judiciary.

He also recommends an urgent rethinking of the structure and operations of the judiciary.

He made this recommendations at a public lecture organised in memory of the late first chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Justice Mustapha Akanbi.

Professor Oke acknowledged that the judiciary has recently been under a heavy attack.

This is why he is advocating for a surgical operation to be performed on the Nigerian judicial system