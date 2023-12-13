The Rivers State government has claimed responsibility for the Wednesday morning demolition of the House of Assembly.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Joseph Johnson, said the demolition was necessitated by the structural defects from the 29 October explosion and fire incident that “rendered the main building unfit for human use.”

In a statement he released as the complex was being pulled down, Johnson said experts advised the government to discontinue the use of the building.

“After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, the experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous,” he disclosed.

The commissioner said the Assembly complex would be rebuilt but gave no timeline. In the meantime, the Rivers State government has provided an alternative venue for lawmakers to sit.