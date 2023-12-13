Poor Internet connection and insufficient power supply are some challenges hindering the speedy development of the connected learning system for the teaching of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in Nigeria.

Many students find mathematics and other science subjects difficult to understand and so they try to avoid related career paths.

In 2020, the Connected Learning for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics project started with the aim to improve the qualities and capacities of teachers to deliver high quality teaching and a better learning environment for junior secondary school students using technology to make the teaching global and the learning environment more inclusive.

This involved Research into teaching methods Moving away from the traditional method of teaching to practical base.

At this symposium the project team gathered teachers from various participating secondary schools to evaluate the application of this teaching methods and it’s challenges.

The governance team met in October 2022 at Lapai, Nigeria to take stock of progress made and to plan ahead.

Internet and power remains a critical challenge for schools in developing countries and remote areas.

Embracing this new method of education will improve technical abilities in the students.

Internet connectivity and power necessary tools for innovative teaching.

Nigeria moving towards innovative methods of teaching science subjects in schools.

