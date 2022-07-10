SERAP sues state govs for inadequate education funding

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the 36 state governors “for failing to redirect public funds budgeted to pay ex-governors undeserved life pensions to pay the counterpart funds that would allow poor children in their states to enjoy access to quality basic education.”

The organisation had previously sued President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ strike to continue.

The organisation claimed that the APC-led administration had no interest in educating underprivileged children, which led to the closure of polytechnics and colleges of education across the nation.

SERAP on Sunday accused all state governors of wasting money by paying N40 million in pensions to all former governors in a tweet on its verified Twitter handle.

It emphasised that the extravagant step resulted in a lack of funds, which is currently jeopardising the smooth operation of public education in the country.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1120/2022 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Lagos, SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the 36 state governors to pay the counterpart funds that would allow poor Nigerian children to enjoy access to quality basic education in their respective states.”

SERAP is also seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the 36 state governors to put in place mechanisms for transparency and accountability in the spending of any accessed matching grants from UBEC.”

SERAP is arguing that, “State governors are paying former governors in their states billions of naira in life pensions and other retirement benefits while failing to invest in education and pay funds that would allow poor Nigerian children within their states to enjoy access to quality education.”

According to SERAP, “Paying the counterpart funds for basic education in several states would be a major step forward for children’s rights, and ensure the rights and well-being of all children, regardless of their socio-economic backgrounds.”

SERAP is arguing that, “The report by UBEC that several states have failed to access N51.6bn of matching grants suggests that these states are doing very little for poor children. It also explains why the number of out-of-school children in the country has continued to rise. The number is currently over 13 million.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “States’ dereliction in paying counterpart funds is antithetical to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the Compulsory, Free Universal Basic Education Act, and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

SERAP is also arguing that, “The persistent failure to pay counterpart funds has hugely contributed to denying poor Nigerian children access to quality basic education, opportunities and development.”

Joined in the suit as Respondents are the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.