Zulum welcomes nomination of Shettima as APC’s vice presidential candidate

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has described the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress Vice Presidential candidate, as the wisest choice made by the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed.In a statement personally signed by the Governor describes Shettima as one of the patriotic Nigerians who understands the complexities of the country.

Governor Zulum promised to campaign vigorously to secure overwhelming victory for the APC in 2023 general elections.

The statement adds that the APC presidential candidate Senator Bola Tinubu has chosen a running mate with very deep knowledge not only of the Nigerian economy but also of that of the world.

The governor expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his political leadership over the years and for supporting Shettima’s choice as the party’s vice presidential candidate.

