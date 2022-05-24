Breaking News

Zulum hosts APC presidential aspirant TS Jack-Rich

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum said the people of Borno State are appreciative of the visible footprints and humanitarian strides of a frontline Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, in the state.

Governor Zulum disclosed this at the government House Maiduguri while hosting an APC Presidential Aspirant and his entourage who were on a consultative visit to the state to meet with Stakeholders and Delegates of the Party ahead of the Presidential Primaries.

The Borno State Governor notes with gratitude the people-oriented projects executed by Mr Jack-Rich in parts of the State which includes world-class Potable Water Facilities of 250,000 Litre Capacity each at Gonidangari and Shehuri North in Maiduguri as well as the ongoing ultra-modern Faculty of Engineering and 180-Bed capacity Hotel projects at the Nigerian Army University in Biu.

On his part the Presidential aspirant Jack-Rich vowes to address the problems militating against the ease of doing business in Borno in order to attract private sector investments if he emerged as President in 2023.

