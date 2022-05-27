APC youngest presidential aspirant, Felix vows to end insecurity

A presidential Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC has pledged to tackle insecurity and revive the private sector for the development of the country if elected as the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

While addressing delegates and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress APC, in Lafia, the state capital, Dr. Nicolas Felix said if elected as president in 2023, education, agriculture and tackling insecurity would remain his cardinal objectives.

Dr. Felix stressed that it is time to change the nation’s economy by diversifying to agriculture, building industries; manufacture and processing industries, and also increasing fabrication and production.

He says his priorities would be tackling insecurity, unemployment and ensuring massive food production across the nation,