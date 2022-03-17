2023: I’m joining the race to fix insecurity, economy says presidential aspirant

A presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix has disclosed that he will unveil innovative policies that will reduce the crime rate in the country.

Speaking at a media parley in Lagos, on Wednesday, Dr Felix said he has decided to join the 2023 race to reduce the negative perception about Nigeria across the globe.

He added that only someone with clean hands can change the “dirty” nature of Nigerian politics.

“In 2004, I escaped to America. I won a lottery and left. I thought I had actually escaped because of the situation in Nigeria. America gave me the opportunity to succeed. I never dreamt of coming back. But everywhere I go, despite having an American passport, they ask me where are you really from. I tell them Nigeria. Then, I realised I’m only an American on paper,” he said.

“Politics was never in my blood, but I realised I have to join the race to stop the complaints about Nigeria. I was told that politics is dirty, but my ideology is that you need somebody with clean hands to change it. If you expect those that got the place filthy to clean it up, then you are making a big mistake.

“My main agenda is the protection of the citizens and their properties. As of today in Nigeria, security is a mess. The nation is not safe. That is why the number one issue on my agenda is security. Until Nigeria is safe, we cannot witness economic growth.

“We have to equip our police officers. Before we crucify the officers, we must upgrade their standard of living. We must increase their salary, give them sophisticated weapons, vehicles and recruit more hands.”

Recall that Felix, who was presidential candidate of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), came third in the 2019 election after President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar.