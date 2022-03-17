Gov Bello lauds troops’ gallantry in repelling bandits’ onslaught in Mariga LGA

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the joint security operatives in the state for their gallantry in repelling attack and killing scores of terrorists at a Divisional Police Station in Bangi, Mariga Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement acknowledged the dedication of the conventional and unconventional security agencies in the fight against terrorism in the state.

He said it is soul soothing to know that the criminals had a bad outing against innocent lives.

The Governor however commiserated with the Nigeria Police Force for yet losing an officer in a gun duel with terrorists.

He also sympathised with the family of the deceased Police Officer and prayed God to console them and repose the soul of the departed.

The Governor reassured all of his unwavering determination and unalloyed support to ensure that terrorism in the state becomes a thing of the past.

It was reported that terrorists in their numbers, Wednesday, stormed Bangi Divisional Police station to attack security personnel in a similar way they did at Nasko about three days ago, they were however unfortunate as the joint security operatives got a wind of the plan and fiercely engaged the terrorists which led to the killing of dozens of the criminals while many others escaped with gunshots injuries.

During the exchange of fire, an Inspector was said to have been shot and died on the spot.

About 50 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists were said to have been recovered.