Just In: 40-year-old Nicolas Felix picks APC Presidential forms

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain Nicolas Felix has picked the party’s Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Accompanied by his Campaign Director and hundreds of party faithful, the Edo-born [politician obtained the forms at about 4pm on Thursday.

The 40-year-old last week Satuday officially declared his intention to contest the presidency in 2023.

Unveiling his plans, Dr Felix described the ruling party as a very prestigious platform and vehicle to federal power in national interest.

Felix, a 2019 presidential candidate, described himself as a successful businessman, a philanthropist and pastor, who will reposition the country in post-Buhari period.