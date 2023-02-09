Deputy National Youth Coordinator, APC-PCC, Dr. Nicolas Felix says the youths are very much ready to go vote on election day.

He called on youths to vote wisely, especially for a candidate who already has the track record.

Speaking on ThisMorningwith Yori Folarin, Dr Felix called on all Nigerian Youth saying ” this is the time for us to vote for the right person.

“Our eyes need to be opened, we cannot run after people or somebody who is going to sell our country, the only assets we have.

“We cannot rally round somebody that is willing to sell what we have left.

“We must also follow somebody that has the track record, this is very important.

According to him, what Nigerian youths need is someone who will fulfil his promises, carry the youths along.

He noted that past administration did not carry the youths along.

He said Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has the track record of identifying talents and empowering them.

“The youths need a space in National politics not just during election even after election, that is why we must follow a man we know that has the track

record, a man of vision, a man we know who can turn the economy around”.

He added that his mandate is to champion the cause of the youths and ensure that they are in governance and Asiwaju, the APC Presidential candidate is the only one in the ballot he can trust.

Speaking further, Dr. Nicolas Felix said APC is well rooted in the hinterland, talking about grassroots.

He said the the PCC-Youth council is doing a lot of job in reaching out to them not just on social media.

He said youths will be well represented in Asiwaju’s administration if he becomes President.

“We need youth who are youthful minded on the table to represents the interest of the broader youths when discussions are being made when allocations are fitted out when things have been done.

“We need you to begin to speak up so don’t say it’s not going to affect me directly.

“We need youth in governance, not only during elections. Our voices need to be heard collectively.

Felix, who came third in the 2019 presidential election under the platform of Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), expressed optimism that APC would provide the platform for him to fulfill his dreams of presidency and ultimately bring about the desired change the people wanted.

Felix said it was time for the youth to move into the political arena, saying the sole aim shouldn’t be limited to registering only to vote for preferred candidates, but to also become a registered and active member of a political party with voting rights, the opportunity to choose preferred candidates amongst aspirants, over the influence of political godfathers.