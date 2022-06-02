‘PDP national chairman’ will vote me in 2023 as APC candidate – Nicolas Felix

The emergence of a presidential candidate through consensus arrangement is not alien to democracy and the All Progressives Congress, but such must be done in accordance with set rules.

These are the words of the APC’s youngest Presidential aspirant, Nicolas Felix, while featuring on TVC’s Breakfast. The 40-year-old US-based pastor/politician described himself as the most suitable candidate to fly the flag of the party in the 2023 presidential election.

Responding to question on President Buhari’s request on choice of his successor, the presidential hopeful said he’s ready to step down any consensus candidate provided such individual shares his vision and ready to implement what he stands for.

“I am not against consensus since I know it is in the party’s constitution. Besides that, I know I am the most preferred candidate. And if not me, I will support the consensus candidate but I must know that the candidate shares the same ideas with me. It’s beyond agreeing to consensus, the person must be able to carry on with the manifestoes of the party and deliver on the dividends of democracy. If it is going to be consensus but the preferred candidate should deliver on what I stand for.

“We haven’t been told that there’s going to be consensus, everyone is preparing for the election. We are meeting with the delegates and everyone is preparing. Consensus is not about disqualifying any aspirant who fails to agree and I haven’t heard about that. Again, consensus is in the party’s constitution. I see Buhari’s statement as just for the governors and not to the aspirants. I think the president has the right to suggest and that’s not a problem.

“Every organisation/person has internal issues, if there’s any issue in the party, I think the NWC should solve it. Sometimes we need to put our personal opinions aside and work as a group.

Speaking on why he is in the race especially in the area of security, Dr Felix said: “I am in the race because I know I am the best. I have what other candidates don’t have. I am the one in the race who has not been in the race before. I will introduce a new system into our policing system, At least one million officers will be recruited. I will also introduce what I call “Stop and fix” It works so much in New York and we’ll adopt same here in Nigeria. We’ll have more of our officers deployed to inner cities and increase their welfare especially their monthly pay.”

Speaking on Atiku’s emergence and the choice of APC’s candidate, the 40-year-old said: “I am the most suitable match for Atiku. I am the only aspirant who can say I have something new to offer. I am the one who can canvass people from across party lines. Even the PDP chairman will vote for me if elected APC candidate.

On economy, Dr Felix said he will give a 12 month pardon to those who have stolen our common wealth and ask them to pay between 10-20 percent. All these monies will be reinvested into the economy.

He said a lot of money are abroad and there’s need to reinvest them into the economy. “Abacha is the only man we are recovering monies from because he’s dead. I am sure we still have a lot of leaders who have stolen our common wealth but because they are still alive, they are seen or tagged as saints,” Dr Felix said.