Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 70th year on throne

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, her 70th year on the throne, is being marked with great pomp and pageantry in the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is the longest-reigning monarch in British history, having ascended to the throne 70 years ago.

The festivities began with Trooping the Colour, a military parade in London with 1,400 troops marching in bearskin caps to honor the queen’s formal birthday.

The queen will be joined by members of the British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a military flyover following an 82-gun salute.

At 96 years old, many believe this will be the queen’s final big bash as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Even those who aren’t fans of the Royal Family have embraced the four-day holiday weekend. The British people are ready to forget about the pandemic and enjoy themselves.

The Queen is to lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in a special ceremony at Windsor Castle.

In message, the Queen said she is “inspired” by the goodwill of the nation as celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee begin.

She thanked the public for organising events and said “many happy memories” would be made.

Millions are gearing up for street parties to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

There will also be community celebrations across the country, there are a series of official events, which will end on Sunday with a Jubilee Pageant through London.