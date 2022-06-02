Niger youths call for a female deputy governor

A group of concerned Christian youths in the All Progressives Congress in Niger state are calling on the APC gubernatorial candidate Mohammed Umar to consider a woman as his running mate in the forth coming general elections.

In a press statement signed by the coordinator of the group Joshua Nmadu the group said all though the 35 percent affirmation bill did not scale through in the national assembly having a woman as the deputy governor will give voice to women and the issue that concerns them.

With respect to this the group is endorsing Mary Noel-Berje to be the running mate for Umar Bago in the coming elections in 2023.

The group stress that Mary Noel-Berje who is currently the chief press secretary to Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello has the requisite experience to occupy the office of the deputy governor and ensure the victory of the team.

They also pledge to mobilise other Christian youths in the state to support the campaign if their plea is granted.