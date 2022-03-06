Gov Bello felicitates with Emir of Minna, Farouq Bahago at 65, 34th year on throne

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello has congratulated Umar Farouq Bahago, Emir of Minna, on his 65th birthday and 34th year on the throne as Emir of Minna.

In a congratulatory massage, Governor Sani Bello eulogized the traditional ruler describing him as a promoter of peace and unity.

The Governor commended the efforts of the Emir at ensuring peaceful coexistence amongst his subjects despite the atrocious activities of terrorists in some parts of his domain.

He also praised the traditional ruler for his constant words of wisdom and counsel in promoting progress, peace, and security not only in his Emirate but throughout the state.

The Governor wished the celebrant more years, wisdom, good health and a successful reign.