Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has commended the Abu Dhabi Fund Development (ADFD) for signing an agreement with the Nigeria government to support the reconstruction of Minna-Bida Road.

Abu Dhabi Fund Development (ADFD) signed a financing agreement with the Nigerian government to Co-finance the Minna-Bida Road at the cost of US$45Million.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed signed on behalf of the Nigerian government while Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General signed for the ADFD virtually in Abuja and Doha respectively.

While the Niger State government is carrying out 15km (Kpakungu to Garatu) of the project at the cost of over N17B, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) which had earlier signed similar agreement is supporting the project by executing 40km from Garatu to Kakapkangi at the cost of US$86.64m.

The agreement with ADFD will ensure the completion of the (27km) project from Kakapkangi to Bida at the cost of US$44.76m.

The construction of the road which will be a dual carriage, will also include markets, schools, toll gate and weigh bridge among others at the total cost of US$163million.

Governor Bello said the support will in no small measure compliment the state government’s efforts in the reconstruction work.

He also appreciated the Federal government for demonstrating confidence in the multiplier effect of completing the dualisation of Minna-Bida road by ensuring the signing of the agreement.