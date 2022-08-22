Gov Bello seeks FG’s intervention on rehabilitation of Minna-Kontagora road

Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello has called on the federal government to rehabilitate the Minna-Kontagora road.

The Governor said he will approach the Presidency to request for the rehabilitation of the Minna-Kontagora Federal Road.

He stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II, Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, at his Palace on Saturday.

Bello who lamented the condition of the road said “The road is really in bad shape because you can’t even have a good portion of the road for up to 10km at a stretch.”

He expressed hope that the President will give attention to the road.

Sani-Bello appreciated the Emir for his good stewardship as the State Amirul Hajj during this year’s Hajj exercise.

Governor Bello directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development to liaise with his counterpart in the Ministry of Local Government to ensure the speedy completion of the ongoing renovation work at the Sarkin Sudan’s Palace.

The Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Mu’azu II appreciated the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve as Amirul Hajj for this year’s Hajj exercise.

He also called on security agencies to intensify efforts to bring an end to terrorists’ activities in his emirate, state and the country at large.

