We will approach FG On Minna -Kontagora Road – Niger Gov.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State says he will approach the Presidency to request for the rehabilitation of the Minna-Kontagora Federal Road.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this when he payed homage to Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, HRH. Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II at his Palace.

He said he will write to President Muhammadu Buhari and personally follow up to ensure that the road is rehabilitated.

“I will write and visit Mr President to prevail on the Minna-Kontagora Road, the road is really in a bad shape as you can’t have a good portion of up to 10km at a stretch”, he said.

He expressed optimism that the President will give attention to the road.

On the issue of security challenges in the Emirate, the Governor maintained that strategies are already in place to bring an end to the menace in no distant time.

The Governor said he will not reveal the new strategies being adopted due to the activities of informants.

He appreciated the Emir for his good stewardship as the State Amirul Hajj during this year’s Hajj exercise.

The Governor said lots of people, through their commendations, attested to the fact that the Emir provided good leadership to the Pilgrims.

He directed the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructural Development to liaise with his counterpart in the Ministry of Local Government to ensure speedy completion of the ongoing renovation work at the Sarkin Sudan’s Palace.

In his remarks, the Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given to him to serve as Amirul Hajj for this year’s Hajj exercise.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to bring an end to activities of terrorists in his emirate, state and the country at large.

The Minna-Kontagora Road is one of the major link roads in Niger State and connects travellers from Other parts of the State and Country to the SouthWest.