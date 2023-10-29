A lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in Niger State, Dr. Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat has been found slaughtered in her residence in the Gbaiko Area of the town.

She was found in her pool of blood with her throat slit and knives found beside her. Police authorities later moved the body to the mortuary.

The chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in the school Professor Gbolahan Bolarin confirmed this to news sources.

Professor Bolarin said her body was discovered on Sunday morning when her church members traced her home after she was not seen during service.

Some residents said after forcing the door to her house open, she was found in her pool of blood with her throat slit and knives found beside her.

The spokesman of the Niger Police Command Wasiu Abiodun told news men and said investigation are still ongoing.