Tanker drivers in Kaduna state have staged a protest, demanding a fair process to elect their leadership.

They blocked a major road, displaying placards and calling for government intervention.

Members of the tanker drivers association blocking a major road in Kaduna as they protest.

They hold placards with various inscriptions and also sing solidarity songs.

These drivers are aggrieved about a plan by their national body to choose their next set of leaders through a consensus instead of conducting national elections in the FCT as enshrined in the union’s constitution.

On the ground to ensure law and order are police officers who are also managing the traffic.

The tanker Drivers assert that anything less than an election will not be tolerated.

Efforts to reach the national body have yet to yield positive results.

These drivers are calling on the government and relevant agencies to intervene and ensure that the extant laws of their union’s constitution are upheld.