Osun state government has unveiled a hundred billion naira infrastructure plan to provide critical amenities in healthcare delivery, Road, water and education sectors in the state.

The project will comprise construction of two fly-overs at the capital city and dualization of roads in the three senatorial districts in the state.

It’s an event to make known his plans for the residents of the State.

The Governor said a minimum of 1.5 kilometers of roads will be constructed in all the 30 local governments in the state while 345 Primary health care Centres will also be revitalized.

He expressed his resolve not to borrow from any financial institution to finance the projects saying the projects will be funded majorly with special intervention funds from the federal government and partly with internally generated revenue.

All the projects have a completion period of twelve months.

The Governor said the initiative will be carried out using local contents, as well as in strict compliance to extant procurement process.

The Governor had flagged off the distribution of mini-buses, freezers, grinding machine among others presented to women in the state by his sister, Dupe Adeleke through her foundation.

The event attended by the Iyaloja General, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo also featured presentation of cash gifts to some women.