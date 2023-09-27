3 researchers from the Federal University of Technology Minna have been awarded patents for their pioneering work in education, prosthetic limb development, and wall paint production.

Sadiq Lawal, an esteemed inventor and awardee, created a revolutionary mobile teaching aid that can function as a mobile laboratory for science students.

This innovation promises to enhance hands-on learning experiences for aspiring scientists across the nation.

Meanwhile, Professor Abubakar Kamarudeen’s research has led to a remarkable breakthrough in the field of prosthetic limbs. Using locally sourced rubber, he has developed an artificial foot that offers hope and mobility to amputees.

Also, polymer chemist Stephen Ochigbo explored the utilization of natural rubber latex to produce a water-based paint binder, a critical ingredient that enables paint to adhere to walls seamlessly.

This eco-friendly innovation could transform the paint industry.

These remarkable researchers, all lecturers at the Federal University of Technology Minna, have been recognized for their outstanding contributions.

This event was set up by the institution to specially recognise them and those that contributed to academic journals across the globe.

These researchers have not only enriched their fields but also the lives of countless individuals.

Their work provides hope for the future of education, prosthetic technology, and sustainable industry practices.