Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has warned the abductors of his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism to release him unhurt.

Governor Alia made this appeal while addressing his supporters at the IBB Square in Makurdi to celebrate his victory at the state Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday.

The Benue State Commissioner for Culture, Information and tourism, Aboh Matthew was kidnapped from his Zaki-Biam residence, in Ukum Local Government.

Advertisement

Reports confirmed that several gunmen breached the residence of the commissioner and abducted him at about 8pm Sunday evening.

Advertisement

The Benue police command through the PPRO, Catherine Anene confirmed the abduction and says investigations are on going.

Not satisfied with the pace of work by the police, the Governor gave those who kidnapped the commissioner a few hours to release him unhurt, warning that the line must be drawn between the good and bad in the society.

The Governor lauded the decision of the election tribunal which gave him victory seeing it as a reminder that one cannot toy with the mandate of the majority.

Advertisement

Hypnotised that his government would do all within its power to rebuild and rectify all that had gone wrong in the state, making it better for all.

The Alia administration is working to ensure the return of IDPs to their ancestral homes, and have expressed zero tolerance for banditry and terrorism which will not be allowed to thrive under its watch.