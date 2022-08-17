Zamfara Government secures release of abducted Police Officer

Zamfara State Government has secured the release of the officer in charge of Magami police outpost, Deputy Superintendent of Police Usman Ali.

He was released Tuesday night unconditionally without money exchanging hands

The police officer was abducted on Saturday along Magami Gusau road while on his way to Gusau the state Capital for an official engagement

He was trapped in a vehicle alongside other travellers, but he was the only person abducted

Magami is about forty kilometers from Gusau the Zamfara State Capital

Governor Bello Matawalle who receive the kidnap Victim in his office commend the effort of some repentant bandits who facilitated the release of the police officer

He says the repented bandits have been assisting Government and security operatives in rescuing person’s held captive in bandits den

The Zamfara Governor expresses optimism that with the effort his administration is putting especially the new security measures and the support been Enjoyed from some repentant bandits, Kidnapping and other security challenges will soon be a thing of the past

The kidnap Victim who arrived the Zamfara Government House without police uniform was rescued unhurt and will undergo medical treatment before reuniting him with his family

This Development is coming twenty four hours after the state Governor Bello Matawalle donated 20 vehicles, 1500 Motorcycles and other gadgets to the state security outfit, Codenamed Community Protection Guards

The Zamfara State Government had also banned the use of Motorcycles from 9pm to 6pm in eight Communities of Gada biyu, Samaru, Damba, Janyau East, Tsauni, Mareri among others following the Spate of selective abduction and attacks in the affected Communities

Magami – Dansadau – Gusau road has become death trap for commuters as person’s playing the road are experiencing Kidnapping for ransom by the bandits

Governor Bello Matawalle has reassures of his Continious determination with the support of security agencies to rid Zamfara of all kind of crime.