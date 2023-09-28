The Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere has demanded an unreserved public apology from former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent humiliating conduct towards traditional rulers in Iseyin, Oyo state.

The group at its monthly meeting in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, commended the five-man presidential election petitions tribunal for their adjudication of the electoral dispute.

Advertisement

This is another monthly meeting of the Pan-Yoruba Sociocultural Group, Afenifere, held at the residence of its leader, Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo State.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the group from the South-West States.