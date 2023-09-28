Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has urged President Bola Tinubu to terminate all ongoing Negotiations between Federal Government agencies and Bandits.

He says the move by successive Governments failed and has resulted in empowering the terrorists rather than degrading their activities.

The desire to swiftly end banditry and restore peace in troubled Communities and highways, had prompted some state governments in the past, to grant armnesty to bandits and other terrorists groups.

Sadly, this did not achieve the desired results due to the insincerity of the bandits

Katsina and Zamfara States had in the past engaged bandits in peace overtures, Including granting amnesty.

They later pulled out as killings, Kidnappings and destruction of Properties continued unabated.

Now, with the upsurge in activities of armed bandits and Kidnappers in Zamfara, many are calling on the state Government to again go back to the negotiation table with the terrorists to lay down arms.

But, Governor Dauda Lawal insists, under no circumstances will his administration engage in peace talks with the Bandits who breached similar agreements in the past.

Part of these thoughts include an appeal to President Bola Tinubu to investigate the alleged secret negotiations with bandits by some Federal Government agencies in Different bandit camps, and terminate the process

Zamfara state Government had a few days ago raised concerns that a Federal Government delegation met with different bandit groups in Birnin Magaji, Maradun, Munhaye forest, Ajah, Bawo, and Bagege and other hideouts

The Zamfara state Government says it is not politicizing Insecurity, but is fully committed to restoring peace.