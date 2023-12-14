Governor of Zamfara state, Dauda Lawal has condemned in strong terms the latest attacks on Zurmi, Tsafe and Maru local government area of the state

He described the act as barbaric and inhumane while sympathising with the affected communities.

Governor Lawal also commended the efforts of gallant troops in crushing the terrorists including some notorious bandit kingpins, their hideouts and for repelling other planned attacks.

Some communities in Zurmi local government area were attacked by armed bandits on Tuesday forcing many to flee their villages to safer areas.

The latest attack on Zurmi, according to sources follows military offensive attack on some armed bandits from the camp of a kingpin known as Sani Black.

A press statement signed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, says the Governor is saddened and expressed deep concern over the incident.

The statement adds that despite latest attacks by the bandits, there are positive reports indicating that scores of armed bandits including notorious leaders were eliminated not only in Zamfara forests but across the entire North West region

Governor Lawal further commend the sacrifices of security operatives in keeping peace in Zamfara troubled communities

He however noted that government will provide security agencies all the necessary logistics and support to win the fight against banditry, nothing that government will not rest until Zamfara is completely secured

The successful elimination of bandit kingpins in Danjibga, ‘Yar tsakuwa, Munhaye, Kauran Zomo, Dansadau Forests, and Akuzo village including Kachalla Ali who masterminded the abduction female students of federal University Gusau in October according to Mr. Lawal is highly commendable

The government according to the press statement will provide assistance and emergency relief materials to the affected communities while assuring them of the present administration’s total commitment to the safety of all.

Some of the bandit leaders killed by troops include Kachalla Jafaru, Kachalla Barume, Kachalla Shehu, Tsoho, Kachalla Yellow Mai Buhu, Yellow Sirajo, and Kachalla Dan Muhammadu.

Others are Kachalla Makasko, Sanda, Abdulbasiru Ibrahim, Mai Wagumbe, Kachalla Begu, Kwalfa, Ma’aikaci, Yellow Hassan, Umaru Na Bugala, Isyaka Gwarnon Daji, Iliya Babban Kashi, Auta Dan Mai Jan Ido, Yahaya Dan Shama.