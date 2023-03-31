The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to present certificates of return to Zamfara state Governor elect Dr. Dauda Lawal and twenty-four House of Assembly Members- elect.

The event is expected to hold at the INEC office in Gusau

There’s also heavy Security Presence in and around the INEC office and all roads leading to the venue were barricaded by heavily armed security personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Dauda Lawal of the PDP emerge victorious in a keenly contested march 18th Governorship polls after defeating the Incumbent Governor, Bello Matawalle of the rulling APC

This is the second time in the History of Zamfara State that an opposition Political party is defeating an Incumbent Governor of the ruling party

The fifty four year old former banker turns Politician will be the seventh Democratically elected Governor of the Zamfara state since the creation of the state on 1 October, 1996

Advertisement

Party members, supporters, family and friends are all seated awaiting the Commencement of the event.