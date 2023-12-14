The hardship faced by Nigerians after the removal of fuel subsidy is a cause for concern for petroleum marketers as it has affected the Nation’s economy in a negative way .

Nigeria has not diversified its economy over the years and with the decline in the global oil prices, the country is now forced to explore an alternative source of energy .

It is why the Ahmed Bola Tinubu administration decided to remove fuel subsidies and recently introduced Compressed Natural Gas to cut the high cost of transportation.

TVC News spoke to the new President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN at the association’s annual general meeting and National elections .

The President of the organization, Abubakar Maigandi , assured Nigerians that there will be positive changes in the petroleum market within his five years administration , as he aims to work with downstream, midstream and upstream sectors to achieve this .

He also disclosed that ; he will ensure the organization complies with the CNG initiative of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s Administration.

The petroleum marketers are hopeful that the emergence of Abubakar Maigandi will open opportunities of business, trading , commercialization in sales, distribution of CNG products and services .

The new leadership of the organisation is set to introduce Independent Petroleum Equalization funds to avoid charges from the Department of Petroleum Resources.