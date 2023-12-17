The Programme Director of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi says they are ready to collaborate with the ministry of Transportation to support it’s delivery on natural gas vehicles.

He said this during a courtesy call on the minister of Transportation in Abuja.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani called for closer collaboration and information sharing to help the ministry develop the right policies for the road sector and facilitate the full utilization of CNG to deliver cheaper, cleaner, safer and more reliable transport systems.

They also seek to strengthen engagements with critical stakeholders like the RTEAN, NARTO and NURTW, as well as the national transportation council.