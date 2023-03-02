The federal Government has assured industry players in the ICT space that it will provide a conducive operating environment that will revolutionise the sector and the economy of Nigeria.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with the Association of Computer Village Technology Merchants of Nigeria in Lagos, Dr Adeleke Olorunimbe Mamora, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, provided the assurance, saying that the government is always ready to work with the private sector to transition the country from a resource-based economy to a knowledge-based economy.

President, ACOVITEMN, Anthony Nwakeze said with the development of all sorts of software, Nigeria has very intelligent young Nigerians developing different

types of software every day.

“We can tell you as other players in this industry that we do far more than was reported by our officials of the ministry Information Technology computer Village has so far provided direct employment to over 500 000 graduates and over 300 000 Artisans within the last 20 years.”