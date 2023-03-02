The Nigeria Labor Congress President, Joe Ajaero has reassured Nigerian workers that the new elected officers are committed to fighting the scourge of casualisation of workers in the country.

This statement was made during the ongoing courtesy visits to unions in Lagos State.

The President of NLC noted that the Congress will look out for solutions and policies to favor workers.

He accused the ministry of labor and employment and some Union leadership of favoring the trend of redundancy, outsourcing and casualization of workers.

Joe Ajaero was elected president of the NLC on February the 8th 2023.

Speaking to journalists, President, National Union of Food, Beverage Employees, Garba Ibrahim said casualisation is not only in private sector, it also cuts across the government sector.

“There is a lot of casualisation going on in the hospital, universities and other sectors.

“But we are doing our best possible because there is a guideline in the process

before the registration of Trade union and Ministry of Labor”, he said.