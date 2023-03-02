The Coalition of United political parties, CUPP have commended the Independence National Electoral Commission, INEC for the spring up of a new political phenomena in the country.

They made their position known at a news conference in Enugu where they praised the destructive mechanism that elect new sets of leaders in the State political space.

Addressing journalists, Chairman, CUPP, Enugu state chapter, Festus Ogbonna-Okafor said

considering that the people have yearned for change since 1999.

He noted that it has not been wonderful that a particular set of people determine the political space since 1999.

Mr Ogbonna-Okafor urged residents of Enugu state to ignore the claim that the party has endorsed any of the governorship candidates.

He added that any of such claims on the guise of a coalition does not exist anywhere.