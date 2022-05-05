Gov Bello endorsed by APC wards in Kontagora for Senate

Officials of the All Progressives Congress APC, Kontagora Local Government Area have endorsed Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State to contest for the seat of Senate for Niger North (Zone C) in the 2023 general elections.

All 378 APC executive members from all wards in Kontagora local government area attended the endorsement event, which took place at the Niger State Government Lodge in Kontagora.

According to Alh. Adamu Kawo, Chairman of the Kontagora APC, Governor Sani Bello is capable and deserving of representing the zone in the higher Legislative Chamber.

He assured the Governor of the support of the entire executive and members of the APC in Kontagora local government area as well as other local government areas within the Zone.

Governor Sani Bello informed the people of Niger North that if elected, he will use his administrative expertise to introduce bills that will encourage capital projects to the zone and guarantee that road contracts awarded by the federal government but yet to be built are given priority.

The Governor, who appreciated APC officials in all wards in Kontagora local government area, stated that the endorsement is a clarion call following a series of consultations and persuasions by many stakeholders both within and outside the zone, and vowed that he will not relent in bringing the desired development to the zone.

Other speakers at the event, including APC Chairman Tungan Wawa Ward, Lawal Madangiyan, and Hajiya Sa’adatu Bokane, praised the Governor for his leadership style and for guaranteeing fairness and justice in the Party as a leader, in separate statements.

They expressed their trust in his ability to represent the Zone effectively in the Senate and promised him of their support.