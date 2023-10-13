The Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Dele Alake has again emphasised the pivotal role that Nigeria’s solid mining industry plays in the nation’s economic revitalization.

Speaking at the international conference of the Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers in Kaduna State, he pledged to bolster public-private partnerships to unlock the full potential of the solid mineral sector.

The diminishing fortunes of the oil sector mark a crucial turning point in Nigeria’s economic trajectory.

This has prompted several calls for the diversification of the economy, with a specific focus on the solid minerals sector for economic revitalization.

Key players in the mineral mining sector on Thursday convened in Kaduna for the international conference of the Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers.

Their primary objective was to explore ways to strengthen Public-Private Partnerships as a tool for the development of the mining industry.

Dele Alake, Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Mineral Development, disclosed plans to leverage government assets to mobilize local, foreign investors.

President of the Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers, also shared insights

Kaduna state government authorities pledged to collaborate with the Ministry and other industries to harness the potentials of the sector within the state.

The Minister also spoke of plans to beef up security within the mining sector, creating an environment where investments can thrive without worry.