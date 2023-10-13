Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Malekachi in Kebbi state has rescued a police officer and sixteen other Kidnapped Victims

Five bandits operational Motorcycles were also recovered and burnt down by the troops

Among the Victims are six females and eleven male adults

A press statement by Captain Yahaya Ibrahim says the Successes follows credible information that terrorists had kidnapped unspecified number of persons in Kanya village of Danko- Wasagu Local Council of Kebbi state with the intend to move them to Niger state

Troops, according to the statement immediately mobilized and laid ambush at the suspected routes and crossing point to be used by the terrorists at Karenbana village and troops fire power superiority forced the terrorists to abandon the victims and escaped with possible gunshot wounds

The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji Major General Godwin Mutkut commend the timely response of the troops and charge them to do more and continue to deny the terrorists any freedom of action

The rescued Victims according to authorities were handed over to the Divisional Police Office at Bena to be reunited with their families

This Development is coming barely twenty four hours after air component of operation Hadarin Daji killed over one hundred armed bandits in Zamfara state.