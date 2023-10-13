More than five million people residing in Nigerian communities around the Lake Chad basin have lost their sources of livelihood due to the blockage of water-flow.

As part of measures to restore their livelihoods, a two-day workshop was organized for stakeholders in Damaturu to brainstorm and proffer lasting solutions that would aid activities of fishermen, farmers and craftsmen in the six affected states.

Yobe is one of the states around the lake Chad Basin.

Many residents of the lake Chad Basin states have had their sources of livelihoods distorted and completely halted due to lack of water flow and climate challenges.

Stubborn fauna known as typha grass in Nguru- Hadeja community have stopped the the free flow of water, halting the activities of farmers and fishermen

The federal government had engaged contractors to clear the weeds to enable farming and fishing, yet , the problem hasn’t been solved.

Gathered at this workshop are stakeholders from Kano, Jigawa,Adamawa,Bauchi, Borno and Yobe, they are here to rub minds on restoring the lost glory of the lake Chad Basin.

The Chairman of the occasion speaks on the significance of the workshop.

In his remarks, Governor Mai Mala Buni says the restoration of the Basin would greatly aid the six affected states.

Speaking with Newsmen after the event, the Hadeja- Jaamare Yobe secretary spoke on how the lack of water flow has hampered the livelihoods of millions of people

It is expected that after the workshop, there would be improvement of water-flow to restore millions of livelihoods that have been distorted over the years.