Ekiti State Government says governor Biodun Oyebanji’s decision to complete inherited projects while initiating some fresh ones is to expand the scope of development and plug wastages in the deployment of resources.

The Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akin Oyebode, at a press conference commemorating the First Anniversary of the Governor Oyebanji administration in the state said the Governor has been complying with the Ekiti State Transition Law, that mandated the completion of projects inherited from past administration.

Oyebode who also chairs the anniversary committee assured that efforts are being intensified to get all necessary clarifications from the Federal Government agencies that will ensure full utilisation of the Ekiti State International Cargo Airport commissioned a year ago.