The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund has reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to completing all abandoned projects across Nigeria.

It’s the two-day workshop organised by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND, for desk officers in South-West Nigeria.

The theme for the workshop is, “Improving Tertiary Education Trust Fund and Intervention Programmes and Processes in Tertiary institutions.

At the workshop, the Executive Secretary of TETFUND spoke on the need to enhance capacity of workers and promote research.

He reaffirmed Federal Government’s commitment towards funding of education for improved learning for students.

Some of the participants, drawn from schools in the South-West, shared their experiences.

At the workshop, the need for ICT skills to be promoted in tertiary institutions was emphasised, to ensure inclusive development.

